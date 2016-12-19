BRIEF-S&P downgrades Delta Bank rating
* Says that on Jan. 23 Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Delta Bank to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'
Dec 19 Hemfosa :
* Hemfosa acquires community service properties in Finland and Sweden for total value of about 255 million Swedish crowns ($27.27 million)
* Company will acquire three properties in Sweden at an underlying property value of 98 million crowns
* Property is currently being completely refurbished and is expected to be ready on Jan. 1, 2017
* Seller is Turku Technology Properties Ltd
* Lease extends for about 17 years and annual rental income is about 12 million crowns
* Buys community service property in Turku at an underlying property value of about 158 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.3493 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a Luxembourg registration and a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of its strategic revamp, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: