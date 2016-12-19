Dec 19 GVC Holdings Plc

* Completion of transaction is expected to occur during Q1 of 2017

* Has agreed to sell Kalixa group to Senj Group for a total consideration of 29.0 million euro payable in cash on completion

* Total consideration receivable by GVC is capped at 35.5 million euro

* Disposal of Kalixa group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)