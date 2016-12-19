UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 GVC Holdings Plc
* Completion of transaction is expected to occur during Q1 of 2017
* Has agreed to sell Kalixa group to Senj Group for a total consideration of 29.0 million euro payable in cash on completion
* Total consideration receivable by GVC is capped at 35.5 million euro
* Disposal of Kalixa group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources