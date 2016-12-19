Dec 19 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Subsidiary iGamingCloud has signed two new agreements for provision of its platform services.

* Two recurring revenue share based agreements has a minimum annualized contract value of 600,000 euros ($630,000)

* Obtains class 4 remote gaming license on Malta

* First operator to be launched on BettingCloud license is German facing operator Wetten.com

* Wetten is looking to soft launch this week with a full commercial launch expected early Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9556 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)