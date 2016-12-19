Dec 19 Oceania Capital Partners Ltd

* Subsidiary of OCP has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Radio 2CH Pty Ltd from Macquarie Media Limited

* Purchase price payable for 2ch is $5.56 million

* Acquisition remains subject to approval of foreign investment review board and is expected to complete on or around 16 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: