Dec 19 Norwegian Energy Company ASA :

* Announces an update regarding the Huntington License

* Entered into an agreement to transfer its 20% participating interest in Huntington license with all rights and obligations to Premier Oil E&P UK Limited

* Transaction will have an accounting effect of a net gain of 225 million Norwegian crowns ($26.04 million) to be reflected in full year accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6418 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)