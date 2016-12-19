BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Drax Group Plc :
* European Commission approves CfD contract
* European Commission has today approved CfD investment contract, awarded to Drax by UK Government, for its third biomass unit conversion
* Unit will commence operating as a fully converted biomass unit under this contract in coming days
* Strike price remains 100 stg per MWh and there are no changes to terms of contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Banco Popolare's (Popolare) and Banca Popolare di Milano's (BPM) ratings following their merger into Banco BPM S.p.A., which became effective on 1 January 2017. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of the outstanding rated debt originally issued by both banks, which was transferred to the new parent upon the merger. Fitch has also affirmed and withdrawn the r
* Decided to buy back up to 300,000 outstanding shares of the company, around 4.37 percent of share capital and to buy back shares of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, in a voluntary public purchase offer at a purchase price of 2.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)