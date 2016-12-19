Dec 19 Kesko Oyj :

* Konekesko Ltd, part of Kesko Group, has made an agreement to sell its Yamarin boat business to Inha Works Ltd, a subsidiary owned by Yamaha Motor Europe N.V.

* Transaction price is not disclosed

* Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. will establish a country office of its own in Finland

* Transaction is expected to be completed during H1 2017