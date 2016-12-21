BRIEF-Kaisa Group says Dec total contracted sales about RMB1.38 bln
* group recorded total contracted sales of approximately rmb1.381 billion in december 2016
Dec 21 Centuria Metropolitan Reit No 2 -
* CMA announces sale of Mars Road, Lane Cove
* CMA has entered into an unconditional contract for sale of 14 Mars Road, Lane Cove, to incumbent tenant, Cochlear Limited
* Contract for sale of 14 mars road, lane cove, to Cochlear Limited for $26.0 million
* Cma intends to use proceeds from sale to reduce debt pending identification of a suitable reinvestment opportunity
* Disposal does not materially impact cma's fy17 earnings; guidance is reaffirmed within range of 18.7 to 19.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says the co plans to sell Fukuoka-based property for 6.08 billion yen on Jan. 31
LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - Banco Santander has opened books on an inaugural five-year senior non-preferred bond issue at 135bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.