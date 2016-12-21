Dec 21 Centuria Metropolitan Reit No 2 -

* CMA announces sale of Mars Road, Lane Cove

* CMA has entered into an unconditional contract for sale of 14 Mars Road, Lane Cove, to incumbent tenant, Cochlear Limited

* Contract for sale of 14 mars road, lane cove, to Cochlear Limited for $26.0 million

* Cma intends to use proceeds from sale to reduce debt pending identification of a suitable reinvestment opportunity

* Disposal does not materially impact cma's fy17 earnings; guidance is reaffirmed within range of 18.7 to 19.0 cents