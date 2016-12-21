Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 21 Cenit AG :
* Intends to acquire the French software implementation specialist Keonys
* Will finance expected acquisition price of approximately 6 million euros ($6.25 million) from existing liquid assets
* In 2016, Keonys is expected to generate sales of around 56 million euros; company employs circa 160 members of staff Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9604 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)