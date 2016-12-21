Dec 21 Nokian Tyres Plc

* says the Board of Directors of Nokian Tyres Plc has appointed MBA Andrei Pantioukhov, 44, as the interim President and CEO starting 1 January 2017

* Pantioukhov currently serves as the company's general manager of Russian operations, and he will continue also in this role

* Current CEO Ari Lehtoranta is stepping down to take the helm at smaller Finnish company Caverion in a move which has raised concerns among investors over the tyre maker's future. Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)