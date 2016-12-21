BRIEF-German Startups Group: realises profits with two portfolio companies
Jan 26 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA :
Dec 21 VGP NV :
* VGP acquires a large development land plot located in san Fernando de Henares (Madrid)
* Transaction consists in acquisition of 223,000 square meters of new development land on which VGP will develop around 140,000 square meters of new lettable area for future tenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 26 German Startups Group Berlin GmbH & Co. KGaA :
* Extends partnership with Auxmoney, leader in financial inclusion
AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 The Dutch market authority apologised on Thursday after admitting it had accidentally published details of short positions in stocks on its website beyond what it normally discloses.