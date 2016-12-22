BRIEF-Biocon wins MYR 300 mln contract for insulin from MoH, Malaysia
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Dec 22 Mologen AG :
* Said on Wednesday: public rights offering of a convertible bond with purchase guarantee by major shareholder amounting to 60 percent
* Bonds are to be offered to existing shareholders by way of a prospectus-exempt public rights offering
* Global Derivative Trading GmbH ("GDT"), the major shareholder of MOLOGEN AG, made a binding commitment to the company to purchase at least 299,999 partial bonds in total - representing around 60 percent of the convertible bond 2017/2025
* Issue volume: 4.99 million euros ($5.21 million), maturity of 8 years
* Conversion price set at 1.60 euro; coupon of 6 percent p.a.
* Expected subscription period: Dec. 28, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9583 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
* Says co plans to use 36.3 million yuan to buy 16.5 percent stake in a Shenzhen-based medical instrumentation and will own 60 percent stake in it after transaction