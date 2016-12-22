Dec 22 Bulletproof Group Ltd :

* H1 FY17 forecast results and FY17 guidance-BPF.AX

* Fy17 underlying profit guidance is re-affirmed, with EBITDA C.$6.0m, and Ebit of C.$1.5m

* Half year revenue is forecast to be C.$24m, up 11% on 1H FY16

* Full year revenues are expected to be C.$54.0m, up 14% on FY16, down 10% on previous guidance

* HY underlying EBITDA is forecast to be a loss of C.$0.5 million, and EBIT a loss of C.$2.8 million