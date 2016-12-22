BRIEF-Turners announce establishment of $150 mln securitisation programme
Receipt of credit approval for an initial 150 million dollar asset backed receivable securitisation programme
Dec 22 Skanska AB
Skanska invests in land in Stockholm, Sweden, for about SEK 200 million, for future office development
Says it to issue its 3rd series unsecured corporate bonds worth 4.8 billion yen with interest rate of 3.5 percent
Appoints Grace A. Guarin as executive vice president for operations