Dec 22 Gdi Property Group Ltd :

* It has exchanged contracts to sell 307 queen street, Brisbane, for $142.15 million

* GDI property group reaffirms its distribution guidance of at least 7.75 cents per security in fy17.

* Will use majority of proceeds from sale of 307 queen street, Brisbane, and 25 Grenfell street, Adelaide, to repay debt

* Announces sale of 307 queen street, Brisbane