Dec 22 Gerry Weber International AG :

* Sells an externally used investment property, and confirms revenue and EBIT forecasts for FY 2015/16

* Proceeds from sale of Showroom-Center "Hall 30" in Dusseldorf result in extraordinary income of about 20 million euros ($20.89 million)

* Purchase price for property amounted to 49.1 million euros, which represents a market multiple of about 18.5 on annual net rent

* Managing board confirms revenue and earnings forecast for FY 2015/16 in spite of disappointing business performance in Q4 2015/16