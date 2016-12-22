Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 22 Fortec Elektronik AG :
* Dieter Fischer, chairman of board of managing directors (CEO) announces his retirement for time after his 65th birthday per 30th June 2017 i.e. end of business year 2016/17
* As per 1st July 2017, supervisory board will appoint Sandra Maile (CEO of subsidiary Autronic GmbH) and Bernhard Staller (CEO of subsidiary Data Display GmbH) into board of managing directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)