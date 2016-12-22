Dec 22 Fortec Elektronik AG :

* Dieter Fischer, chairman of board of managing directors (CEO) announces his retirement for time after his 65th birthday per 30th June 2017 i.e. end of business year 2016/17

* As per 1st July 2017, supervisory board will appoint Sandra Maile (CEO of subsidiary Autronic GmbH) and Bernhard Staller (CEO of subsidiary Data Display GmbH) into board of managing directors