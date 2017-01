Dec 23 Boyuan Holdings Ltd IPO-BOY.AX:

* Acquisition of major development site- Bringelly-IPO-BOY.AX

* Asx alert-acquisition of major development site- Bringelly-IPO-BOY.AX

* Strengthened its development portfolio in Western Sydney growth corridor with acquisition of a 40.5-hectare development site at Bringelly for $70 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: