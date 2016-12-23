BRIEF-Delmar Pharma, MD Anderson initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083
* Delmar Pharmaceuticals and MD Anderson Initiate new phase two clinical trial of VAL-083 for mgmt-unmethylated recurrent Glioblastoma Multiforme (gbm)
Dec 23 Charter Hall Long Wale Reit -
* Portfolio acquisition and capital management initiatives
* Acquisition of a $65.9 million portfolio of 10 industrial properties on a sale and leaseback basis from Suez Recycling & Recovery Pty Limited
* Acquisition increases property portfolio of reit to $1.32 billion
* Acquisition will be 2.5% and 3.1% accretive to fy171 and fy182 earnings respectively
* Acquisition is accretive to earnings, rent review profile and Wale Of Reit
* Has expanded its existing debt platform and increased its overall hedging position
* Increase will be used to fund Suez acquisition ; refinance co's share of existing look through debt relating to Perth Rdc Property
National Australia Bank has been introduced to syndicated facility, increasing total debt facility limit by $100 million
Fiera Capital- Fiera Infra LP has acquired Suncor Energy's 50 percent interest in Cedar Point II limited partnership