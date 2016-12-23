BRIEF-Sanlam buys 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
Dec 23 Skanska Ab
* Skanska's previously announced divestment of its investment in the M25 motorway in London, UK, will be recorded 2016
* Skanska says purchase price, which initially was reported to be about SEK 2.9 billion, amounts to about SEK 3.1 billion as a result of transaction already being hedged
* Says the deal will be closed and the payment will be settled during the first quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Acquisition of a 53 pct stake in Brightrock Holdings Proprietary Limited
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott Associates and affiliates have combined economic exposure in Arconic Inc of about 11.9 percent of shares of common stock as of Jan. 23