BRIEF-Santander expects to finalize Allfunds deal in next few months: CEO
* Says expects to finalize a deal for its Allfunds Bank mutual platform in the next few months
Dec 23 EDF :
* Tikehau IM has acquired from the EDF group property investment company SOFILO a portfolio of around 130 office real estate and business assets.
* EDF says transaction is a new step forward in the execution of EDF's disposal plan for the 2015-2020 period.
* Valueact Capital Management reports 10.1 percent stake in Alliance Data Systems as of Jan 20, 2017 versus 8.66 percent stake as of Sept 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ks5iXA) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP said on Tuesday that Virtus Investment Partners Inc should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment with cash to maximize returns.