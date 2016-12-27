Dec 27 Scor :

* Scor receives the authorization to open a composite branch office in India

* Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India granted SCOR R3 authorization, allowing group to open composite branch office in India to conduct Life and P&C reinsurance business

* "Our local team will be ready to provide business solutions to our Indian clients as of the 1 April 2017 renewals" - CEO