Dec 28 Apiam Animal Health Ltd

* consideration for acquisition is a combination of 70% cash and 30% scrip.

* entered into an agreement to acquire allstock (nsw) pty ltd for $1.75 million

* acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive, and will be funded using apiam's existing bank facilities.

* apiam acquires allstock-ahx.ax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: