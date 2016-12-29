UPDATE 1-Siemens to pick banks for blockbuster Healthineers listing - sources
* Goldman already looking after some IPO preparations - sources
Dec 29 Air France klm SA :
* Air France KLM finalizes the transaction to sell 49.99% of the servair share capital and transfer its operational control to Gategroup
* Finalized the agreement for the sale to Gategroup of 49.99% of the Servair share capital and the transfer of its operational control for an enterprise value of 475 million euros ($496.9 million) (100% basis)
* Sale will be effective as of 30 December 2016, and the new Board of Directors controlled by Gategroup will take office as of 1 January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9559 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.
ZURICH, Jan 25 A consortium set up to explore the use of blockchain technology in the insurance industry plans to announce several new members in the coming weeks, and by 2018 could create an organisation to manage contracts and claims, an executive involved told Reuters.