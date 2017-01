Dec 30 Recipharm AB (Publ)

* Regulatory approval received for acquisition of Kemwell's Indian Operations

* On 18th April 2016 Recipharm said it would acquire the pharma division of Kemwell's Indian operation

* Says the Indian Foreign Investment Promotion Board has now granted approval for this transaction

* Says closing is expected to occur at the beginning of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)