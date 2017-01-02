Jan 2 Romreal Ltd

* Announces conditional land bank sales agreements of 17.75 million euros ($18.67 million) to 18.15 million euros

* One of two remaining development projects in Bucharest, Morii Lake, is agreed to be sold for gross amount of 2.65 million euros

* Has agreed sale of Mamaia North Development Project in Constanta, totalling gross 15.1 million to 15.5 million euros

* Selling price for Mamaia North to increase to 15.5 million euros, if RomReal subsidiary is to win on-going legal dispute with local municipality regarding 1,453 square meter part of plot

* Total prices agreed after tax are around 20 pct above most recent independent IFRS valuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9505 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)