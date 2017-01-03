GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
Jan 3 Autoliv
* Autoliv and Volvo Cars sign final agreement to form joint venture
* Says as part of agreement announced today, at time of closing Autoliv will make a total investment of around 1.1 billion SEK ($120.6 mln) into joint venture
* Says Volvo Cars will also contribute certain assets to joint venture
* As previously announced, Autoliv and Volvo Cars will own joint venture 50/50
* The joint venture, named Zenuity, will create a new entrant in the growing global market for autonomous driving software systems
* Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden and with additional operations in Munich, Germany, and Detroit, USA, the initial workforce of around 200 people will come from Autoliv and Volvo Cars
* The company is expected to grow to over 600 employees in the medium term
* Operations are expected to start during the first half of 2017, after approvals from relevant competition authorities in several countries have been obtained and other customary closing conditions have been satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1188 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Chief Executive John Hess says expects oil prices to rise this year and into 2018
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.