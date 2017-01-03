Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 3 Talkpool AG :
* Talkpool AG acquires Belgium based Technetix NV
* Acquires 100% of shares in Belgium based Technetix NV from Technetix Group Ltd at a total price of 750,000 euro ($782,550.00)
* Also entered into a partnership agreement with Technetix Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9584 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)