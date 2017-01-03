Jan 3 Talkpool AG :

* Talkpool AG acquires Belgium based Technetix NV

* Acquires 100% of shares in Belgium based Technetix NV from Technetix Group Ltd at a total price of 750,000 euro ($782,550.00)

* Also entered into a partnership agreement with Technetix