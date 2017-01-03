BRIEF-Textron says price pressure in Q4 hurt business jet volume - Conf call
* Says expect growth in industrial and systems businesses in 2017, with flat revenue at Bell and aviation units
Jan 3 Evonik Industries AG
* Evonik Industries completes acquisition of Air Products specialty additives business
* Synergies of $80 million and tax benefits with net present value exceeding $500 million over coming years
* Expected to increase adjusted earnings per share in 2017 business year
* Closing is scheduled for January 03, 2017
* All relevant antitrust authorities have approved transaction
* Transaction financing was completed successfully in september and will consist of company's own funds in amount EUR1.6 billion
* Other half to be financed by bonds with a nominal value of EUR1.9 billion
* Annual synergy effects in amount of $80 million can be confirmed at this time and should be fully realized by 2020 at latest
* Evonik expects to leverage synergies in amount of EUR10 million to EUR 20 million in year 2017
* Select Sands acquires 457 acres 3 miles northwest of Sandtown Project, Northeast Arksansas, U.S.
* Israel's Bank Leumi said on Wednesday it sold another 4.6 percent stake in Kenon Holdings for 112.5 million shekels ($30 million), or 45 shekels a share to Ansonia Holdings Singapore.