BRIEF-Alexander & Baldwin approved Q1 2017 dividend
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB)
* President and CEO Annika Falkengren to leave SEB by July 2017
* SEB says board will now initiate search process for a new president and CEO with aim to secure a smooth succession
* Says Annika Falkengren will later in 2017 join the Swiss wealth and asset manager firm Lombard Odier Group, which primarily operates outside SEB's home-markets, as managing partner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Approved Q1 2017 dividend of $0.07 (7 cents) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Australia's AMP Ltd on Wednesday said it has closed its fledgling venture capital arm as the life insurer focuses on improving overall performance after flagging a nearly $1 billion earnings hit.