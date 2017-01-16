Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* Alzchem AG says is planning an IPO in Frankfurt

* Planned proceeds of approximately eur 40 to 50 million from capital increase as part of IPO to be invested to a large extent in construction of a new production facility at Trostberg site

* IPO on regulated market (prime standard) of Frankfurt stock exchange planned for first half of 2017

* Alzchem says in first nine months of 2016, sales totalled eur 250.5 million (9m/2015: eur 248.2 million)

* Alzchem says EBITDA margin in first nine months of 2016 14.3%, prior to non-operating one-off effects in course of planned ipo

* Shares are currently held by three family offices, LIVIA Capital Partners GmbH (48.16%), HDI Vier CE GmbH (28.48%) and four two na GmbH (21.36%), as well as by Ulli Seibel (2.00%), CEO of Alzchem

* AlzChem produces chemical products from the calcium carbide / calcium cyanamide value chain (NCN chain) for diversified markets Source text for Eikon: