Jan 16 (Reuters) -
* Alzchem AG says is planning an IPO in Frankfurt
* Planned proceeds of approximately eur 40 to 50 million
from capital increase as part of IPO to be invested to a large
extent in construction of a new production facility at Trostberg
site
* IPO on regulated market (prime standard) of Frankfurt
stock exchange planned for first half of 2017
* Alzchem says in first nine months of 2016, sales totalled
eur 250.5 million (9m/2015: eur 248.2 million)
* Alzchem says EBITDA margin in first nine months of 2016
14.3%, prior to non-operating one-off effects in course of
planned ipo
* Shares are currently held by three family offices, LIVIA
Capital Partners GmbH (48.16%), HDI Vier CE GmbH (28.48%) and
four two na GmbH (21.36%), as well as by Ulli Seibel (2.00%),
CEO of Alzchem
* AlzChem produces chemical products from the calcium
carbide / calcium cyanamide value chain (NCN chain) for
diversified markets
