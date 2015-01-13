Jan 13 SIG Plc :

* FY revenue from continuing operations rose 2.5 percent to 2.6 billion stg

* Group revenues from continuing operations in 2014 were 2,602 mln stg, an increase of 2.5 percent on prior year

* Board expects that underlying profit before tax for 2014 will be marginally ahead of current bloomberg market consensus of 96.5 mln stg

* Expects its cumulative net benefit target from strategic initiatives to be about 20 mln stg. Group's 2016 target remains at about 30 mln stg

* Anticipates that trading conditions in 2015 will remain variable across its countries of operation