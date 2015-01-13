Jan 13 SIG Plc :
* FY revenue from continuing operations rose 2.5 percent to
2.6 billion stg
* Group revenues from continuing operations in 2014 were
2,602 mln stg, an increase of 2.5 percent on prior year
* Board expects that underlying profit before tax for 2014
will be marginally ahead of current bloomberg market consensus
of 96.5 mln stg
* Expects its cumulative net benefit target from strategic
initiatives to be about 20 mln stg. Group's 2016 target remains
at about 30 mln stg
* Anticipates that trading conditions in 2015 will remain
variable across its countries of operation
