Jan 20 Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Fresh milk contract with Morrisons

* Retained its contract to supply fresh milk to Morrisons for a further three years, following a competitive tender process

* Volumes Morrisons purchases from Dairy Crest will be reduced by around one third from March 2015.

* Does not expect this to materially affect its financial results for year ending March 31 2015.