Jan 20 Petrofac Limited

* Petrofac consortium wins $4 billion Kuwait contract

* Has received an award notification for first phase of Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) lower fars heavy oil development programme, which is located in north of country

* When fully operational it is expected that initial phase of lower fars heavy oil project will produce around 60,000 barrels of oil a day

* Includes a pipeline of almost 162 kms which will transport heavy crude from cpf to south tank farm located in Ahmadi

* Petrofac is leading a consortium with Greece based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) as its partner

* EPC element of project, which includes 10 months commissioning and ramp-up work, is anticipated to be completed in approximately 52 months following which plant will be turned over to KOC