Jan 20 Petrofac Limited
* Petrofac consortium wins $4 billion Kuwait contract
* Has received an award notification for first phase of
Kuwait Oil Company's (KOC) lower fars heavy oil development
programme, which is located in north of country
* When fully operational it is expected that initial phase
of lower fars heavy oil project will produce around 60,000
barrels of oil a day
* Includes a pipeline of almost 162 kms which will transport
heavy crude from cpf to south tank farm located in Ahmadi
* Petrofac is leading a consortium with Greece based
Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) as its partner
* EPC element of project, which includes 10 months
commissioning and ramp-up work, is anticipated to be completed
in approximately 52 months following which plant will be turned
over to KOC
