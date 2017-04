Jan 20 Afren Plc :

* Statement regarding recent press speculation

* Continues to be in discussions with Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc regarding a possible combination with Afren

* Is also reviewing its cost base and capital expenditure plans for 2015

* Is also seeking a deferral of a $50m amortisation payment due at end of January 2015