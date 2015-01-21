CORRECTED-Investment firm Shore Capital Group says founder to relinquish CEO role
March 29 Independent investment firm Shore Capital Group Ltd said its founder Howard Shore would step down as group chief executive.
Jan 21 Abcam Plc :
* Acquisition
* Has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Firefly Bioworks Inc
* Deal on a cash-free/debt-free basis for 18.5 mln stg
* Consideration, which is payable in cash on completion, will be funded from Abcam's existing resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 29 German publisher Springer Nature has closed a repricing at the tight end of price talk and increased the size of a euro tranche by €125m to repay a portion of its dollar term loan, at the same time dropping an extension request, banking sources said on Wednesday.