Jan 16 Wilex AG :

* Wilex signs antibody license agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

* Wilex has granted Telix worldwide licensing rights to further develop and commercialize REDECTANE molecular imaging program

* Under agreement, Telix will, as a first step, invest in an improved manufacturing process for antibody

* Under terms of agreement, Wilex is eligible to receive up-front and milestone payments totaling $3.7 million

* In addition, Wilex is eligible to receive significant royalties on global net sales of REDECTANE, commensurate with a Phase III asset