BRIEF-iNtRON Biotechnology receives patent
* Says it received U.S. patent on Jan. 25, for composition capable of improving stability of bacteriophage lysin proteins
Jan 16 Wilex AG :
* Wilex signs antibody license agreement with Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
* Wilex has granted Telix worldwide licensing rights to further develop and commercialize REDECTANE molecular imaging program
* Under agreement, Telix will, as a first step, invest in an improved manufacturing process for antibody
* Under terms of agreement, Wilex is eligible to receive up-front and milestone payments totaling $3.7 million
* In addition, Wilex is eligible to receive significant royalties on global net sales of REDECTANE, commensurate with a Phase III asset
* Diasource and Future Diagnostics receive grant of 1.4 mln euro to develop a CE marked unique free vitamin D assay for IVD market
* Entered into an agreement with Emory University to expand use of its propreitary circadian heart-rate (CHR) technology