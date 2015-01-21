BRIEF-Prospect Park Capital says will not receive milestone payment held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI
Jan 21 Thin Film Electronics ASA :
* Announces a strategic partnership with Xerox,
* As a core element of the agreement, Xerox has licensed Thinfilm's proprietary technology to manufacture Thinfilm Memory labels
* Peter Fischer, chief product officer for Thinfilm, will lead the technology transfer initiative
* To produce the memory labels, Xerox will modify a production line in one of its existing facilities in Webster N.Y Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* says AT&T next offers Galaxy S8 at $25 or Galaxy S8+ at $28.34 for 30 months with eligible service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: