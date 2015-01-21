BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources extends completion deadline to buy Penta 5 Packaging to May 31
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp. announces extension to business combination agreement and re-prices private placement financing
Jan 21 Skanska Ab
* Skanska sells commercial projects in Copenhagen, Denmark, for DKK550 m, about SEK 670 m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Daniel Dickson)
* Says advised by Serenity Pharmaceuticals co will not receive milestone payment which it held onto upon sale of interest in IOI