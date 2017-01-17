BRIEF-Westbury Bancorp qtrly earnings per share $0.20
* Westbury Bancorp Inc reports net income for the three months ended December 31, 2016
Jan 17 Skanska AB
* Skanska invests EUR 38 mln, about SEK 370 mln, in the first phase of an office project in Bucharest, Romania
* Says the first phase will offer a total leasable area of about 22,000 square meters on 11 stories above ground and two levels of underground parking
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Navient posts fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results