UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 17 Kesko Oyj :
* Kesko's sales increased in December
* Sales in December 2016 totalled 918.5 million euros ($977.74 million) and were up 17.5%
* In comparable terms, sales in local currencies decreased by 3.7%, excluding the impact of business arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9394 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources