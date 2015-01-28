Anglo American readies bond market return
LONDON, March 21 (IFR) - Anglo American is poised to sell its first public bond since it was stripped of its investment-grade status last year following the shock capitulation of global commodity prices.
Jan 28 Cvc Credit Partners European Opportunities Ltd
* Proposed ordinary share placing
* Seeking to undertake a further capital raise of up to an aggregate of eur 40 million or sterling equivalent
* Placings will be based on either 31 Jan or 28 Feb net asset values as appropriate
* Goldman Sachs international is sponsor, global co-ordinator and bookrunner and Dexion Capital Plc is lead placing agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 20 Standard Life Chief Executive Keith Skeoch will oversee its day-to-day running after it merges with Aberdeen Asset Management, while Aberdeen boss Martin Gilbert will handle external matters like marketing, the companies said.