Jan 17 Cape Plc

* Cape plc - rns reach - ksa contract amendment award

* Contract amendment award - daewoo awards an amendment for scaffold subcontract for jazan project.

* Saudi arabia operations have received a scaffold contract amendment to provide for an increased scope of 107,000 sqm of suspended scaffold and 182,000 cum tower scaffold with an extended hire term for their jazan project. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)