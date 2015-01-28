Jan 28 Jsc Tbc Bank
* Tbc acquires micro loans portfolio from Procredit
* Will acquire entire micro loans portfolio from Procredit
Bank Georgia, fifth largest bank by total assets in Georgian
banking sector
* Has agreed to pay a multiple on net portfolio which is
equivalent to about gel 40 million as of same date
* Exact size of portfolio to be acquired will be determined
in mid-February 2015 depending on size and quality of portfolio
at date of transaction
* Procredit Bank has decided to exit micro-financing segment
and concentrate purely on small and medium- sized enterprises
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: