Jan 28 Jsc Tbc Bank

* Tbc acquires micro loans portfolio from Procredit

* Will acquire entire micro loans portfolio from Procredit Bank Georgia, fifth largest bank by total assets in Georgian banking sector

* Has agreed to pay a multiple on net portfolio which is equivalent to about gel 40 million as of same date

* Exact size of portfolio to be acquired will be determined in mid-February 2015 depending on size and quality of portfolio at date of transaction

* Procredit Bank has decided to exit micro-financing segment and concentrate purely on small and medium- sized enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: