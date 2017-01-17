BRIEF-WesBanco Q4 earnings per share $0.55
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
Jan 17 MyBucks SA :
* Acquires Australian credit provider
* Buys 75 percent stake in Fair Go Finance, for a consideration of AU$3 million dollars ($2.26 million) (c. 2.1 million euros) through an issuance of 117,613 shares in MyBucks S.A.
* Fair Go Finance - which has been in operation for nine years - is a fully digital financial services provider in Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.3289 Australian dollars) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WesBanco announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 net income
* Sterling Bancorp announces record results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016
* First Horizon National Corp says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: