Jan 17 MyBucks SA :

* Acquires Australian credit provider

* Buys 75 percent stake in Fair Go Finance, for a consideration of AU$3 million dollars ($2.26 million) (c. 2.1 million euros) through an issuance of 117,613 shares in MyBucks S.A.

* Fair Go Finance - which has been in operation for nine years - is a fully digital financial services provider in Australia