Jan 28 MLP AG

* adhoc: mlp ag: mlp presents preliminary figures for the financial year 2014

* Fy revenue 531.1 million eur versus 499 million eur year ago

* Says anticipates market conditions to remain challenging in 2015

* Says expects a slight increase in ebit for financial year 2015 compared to 2014

* Says 2014 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) rose to eur 39.0 million

* Says challenging market conditions made it more difficult to achieve its target for minimum ebit of eur 50 million

* additional investments of around EUR 5 million for the recruitment drive in 2015