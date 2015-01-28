Jan 28 MLP AG
* adhoc: mlp ag: mlp presents preliminary figures for the
financial year 2014
* Fy revenue 531.1 million eur versus 499 million eur year
ago
* Says anticipates market conditions to remain challenging
in 2015
* Says expects a slight increase in ebit for financial year
2015 compared to 2014
* Says 2014 earnings before interest and taxes (ebit) rose
to eur 39.0 million
* Says challenging market conditions made it more difficult
to achieve its target for minimum ebit of eur 50 million
* additional investments of around EUR 5 million for the
recruitment drive in 2015
