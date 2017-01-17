BRIEF-Shanghai DZH sees 2016 net loss widening
* Says it expects net loss of 1.68-1.78 billion yuan ($245.06-259.65 million) in 2016 versus net loss 444.7 million yuan year ago
Jan 17 B2holding ASA :
* Bulgarian subsidiary DCA acquires a non-performing credit portfolio from Unicredit Bulbank Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Delivra unit announced new distribution agreement with Spike Marks Inc
ISTANBUL, Jan 24 Only so much can be done by limiting the availability of Turkey's lira, an adviser to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, calling for urgent structural reforms after the central bank's interest rate decision.