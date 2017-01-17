Jan 17 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Write-down against restructuring portfolio
* Reduced value of a receivable available to pay off
insolvency creditors
* Has to write down a claim included in "restructuring
portfolio" presented in insolvency plan dated 29 April 2016 by
approximately 4.9 million euros ($5.25 million)
* No direct implications on Group P/L
* Indirect effect on group result may occur if realisation
of entire restructuring portfolio should fail to generate at
least 24 million euros
* In this case, company may be obliged to make a payment of
up to 0.8 million euros to its insolvency creditors, depending
on actual amount generated by realisation of restructuring
portfolio
