Jan 30 Vedanta Resources Plc
* Q3 production release
* Proactively focusing on reengineering some of projects to
optimize capex and further improve operating costs
* Mined metal production in Q3 was at 242,000 tonnes, up 14
pct compared with Q2
* Q3 strong operating performance, with EBITDA at $1.02
billion
* Q3 gross daily average production of 219 kboepd at oil and
gas
* Reviewing opex and capex plans across businesses to
maximize cash flows in light of recent commodity price
volatility
* Revenue for quarter was $565 million, post profit sharing
with government of india
* Q3 total group revenue $3,355.8 million
