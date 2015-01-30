Jan 30 Vedanta Resources Plc

* Q3 production release

* Proactively focusing on reengineering some of projects to optimize capex and further improve operating costs

* Mined metal production in Q3 was at 242,000 tonnes, up 14 pct compared with Q2

* Q3 strong operating performance, with EBITDA at $1.02 billion

* Q3 gross daily average production of 219 kboepd at oil and gas

* Reviewing opex and capex plans across businesses to maximize cash flows in light of recent commodity price volatility

* Revenue for quarter was $565 million, post profit sharing with government of india

* Revenue for quarter was $565 million, post profit sharing with government of india