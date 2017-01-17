Jan 17 DF Deutsche Forfait AG
* Chairman of the management board temporarily on leave due
to illness
* Shahab Manzouri, has today informed supervisory board that
due to a longer illness he will not be able to perform his
duties as management board member for approximately three months
* Business operations of DF Deutsche Forfait will continue
as normal
* Two further management board members ms gabriele krämer
and mr christoph charpentier will jointly lead company during
this period
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)